The two people who allegedly attacked a teenage Sesame Place employee in a dispute over their wearing masks have been tentatively identified, police in Bucks County said Tuesday.
The 17-year-old employee was working at the Captain Cookie’s High C’s Adventure ride late Sunday afternoon when he was attacked by two patrons, described as a man and a woman in their 20s.
The employee had encountered the pair earlier and had reminded them that they were required to wear masks while in the park. Police on Monday said the man punched the employee in the face, causing injuries that required surgery to his jaw.
On Tuesday, police in Middletown Township said the man and woman attacked the employee and knocked him to the ground. The pair, accompanied by others, then fled the park in a vehicle registered in New York.
Investigators reviewing surveillance video and other records were able to tentatively identify the pair. When positive identification is established, police said, they will seek to have charges and extradition approved by the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office.
Detectives will then work with police in New York and other agencies to coordinate the arrest of the suspects, police said on Tuesday.