One person was reported dead after a small plane crashed on a residential street late Thursday afternoon in Bucks County.

Hilltown Township police confirmed that the plane crashed in the area of Brittany and Victoria Lanes and said that no homes were damaged.

Police dispatch reported the crash just after 5 p.m., initially at Victoria and Morgan Lanes.

NBC10 broadcast helicopter video showing the plane wreckage with a blue tarp covering the cockpit area.

A witness who tweeted video of the crash scene said the county coroner had responded to the scene and the location was Victoria and Morgan Lanes.