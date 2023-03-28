The Bucks County DA is investigating a police shooting in Falls Township

The Bucks County District Attorney’s Office is investigating an incident in which two Falls Township Police officers shot a driver early Tuesday.

Details about the shooting were scarce Tuesday. It was unclear where or at what time the officers encountered the victim.

Prosecutors, in a statement Tuesday, said the shooting took place during a traffic stop. The victim, whose name was not released, pointed a handgun at the officers and attempted to flee the scene in his vehicle, authorities said.

The officers, who were not identified, opened fire, striking the man multiple times, authorities said. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he underwent surgery, officials said. Prosecutors did not provide an update on his condition Tuesday afternoon.

The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave as the district attorney’s office conducts its legal review of the shooting, the statement said.