Authorities in Bucks County on Friday warned that a person or group is believed to be responsible for approximately 1,000 unlawful entries into unlocked vehicles since late last year.
The incidents have been reported from Hilltown Township to Yardley and in parts of western New Jersey, authorities said.
One suspect has been recorded on surveillance video wearing a black sweatsuit, a dark-colored gaiter mask, gloves, and white-and-orange Nike sneakers. The suspect is known to wear a satchel-style bag slung across a shoulder to carry stolen goods.
Police said the suspect has a distinct style of walking and running.
Police said the stolen items include vehicle registration and insurance cards, credit cards, loose change, and pens and sunglasses.
Anyone with information about the crimes is asked to call their local police or Buckingham Township Detective Timothy Johnson at 215-794-8812, Ext. 246, or by email at tjohnson@buckinghampa.org.