A 20-year-old man was shot to death outside a Burlington City home Sunday morning.
Kion Edwards was shot in the 300 block of York Street in the city’s Historic Yorkshire neighborhood, Burlington Police Chief John Fine said.
Edwards was taken to Virtua Willingboro Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 10:45 a.m.
No arrests had been made as of Sunday evening, and police continued to investigate the shooting.
Police are urging anyone with knowledge of the shooting to call either Burlington County Central Communications at 609-265-7113, or the City of Burlington Police Department’s tip line at 609-386-0262, extension 211.
Information can also be emailed to tips@co.burlington.nj.us.