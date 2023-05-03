Teacher’s aide charged with sexual assault of student in Burlington County

A 27-year-old teacher’s aide and marching band director has been charged with sexually assaulting a student from Riverside High School, authorities in Burlington County said Wednesday.

Michelle Jacoby, of Riverside Township, was charged with first-degree sexual assault and second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw said in a news release.

Jacoby was taken into custody Tuesday night and was released Wednesday following an appearance in Superior Court, Bradshaw said.

The Special Victims Unit of the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office received information on Tuesday about incidents involving Jacoby and the student, Bradshaw said.

Investigators quickly learned about multiple incidents over a two-year period involving Jacoby and the student, beginning when the student was a freshman, Bradshaw said. Nearly all of them occurred in Jacoby’s home.

Michael Adams, superintendent of the Riverside Township School District, said in a statement that Jacoby had been suspended from her duties.

“The safety of our students and staff is absolutely paramount,” Adams said in the statement directed to the school’s community.

“Therefore, I want to assure you that based on the information shared with me regarding this specific allegation from a few years ago, there is no current safety concern for our staff or students,” Adams said. “The school district will continue to cooperate fully with the authorities regarding this situation and will continue to provide the appropriate support/training for our staff and students.”