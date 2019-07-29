A man armed with an assault-style rifle opened fire at the annual garlic festival in Gilroy, Calif., Sunday evening, killing at least three people and wounding 12 others before police shot him dead. Here’s the latest of what we know.

  • Police said they were looking for a possible accomplice in the shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival.
  • The shooting occurred about 5:40 p.m. local time (8:40 p.m. Philadelphia time) as the popular three-day food festival was wrapping up in the city of 57,000, about 80 miles southeast of San Francisco.
  • Jack van Breen, singer for the band TinMan, which was about to start an encore, said that after diving under the stage when the gunfire erupted he heard someone shout: “Why are you doing this?” and the reply: “Because I’m really angry.”
  • Video posted on social media showed people shouting and running from one part of the festival grounds. What sounds like a single gunshot can be heard at one point.
  • California Gov. Gavin Newsom called the shooting “nothing short of horrific.”