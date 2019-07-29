A man armed with an assault-style rifle opened fire at the annual garlic festival in Gilroy, Calif., Sunday evening, killing at least three people and wounding 12 others before police shot him dead. Here’s the latest of what we know.
- Police said they were looking for a possible accomplice in the shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival.
- The shooting occurred about 5:40 p.m. local time (8:40 p.m. Philadelphia time) as the popular three-day food festival was wrapping up in the city of 57,000, about 80 miles southeast of San Francisco.
- Officials said the gunman apparently crossed a creek and cut a fence to evade security at the festival entrance. Witnesses described the gunman as wearing tactical gear and a vest.
- The three dead included a 6-year-old boy identified by family as Stephen Romero. The conditions of the 12 wounded by gunfire ranged from critical to fair. Officials had said earlier that a total of 18 people had been shot, but revised the number later to 15. More than a dozen people also were treated for injuries suffered in the ensuing panic.
- Jack van Breen, singer for the band TinMan, which was about to start an encore, said that after diving under the stage when the gunfire erupted he heard someone shout: “Why are you doing this?” and the reply: “Because I’m really angry.”
- Video posted on social media showed people shouting and running from one part of the festival grounds. What sounds like a single gunshot can be heard at one point.
- California Gov. Gavin Newsom called the shooting “nothing short of horrific.”