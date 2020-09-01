A 30-year-old Chester man has been accused of stabbing another man outside a water park in Camden County in an altercation over the custody of a child, the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office said late Monday.
Rashawn Parker Jr., who was still being sought by police, allegedly saw his child at the water park in the 500 block of Route 73 North on Aug. 18 and attempted to leave with the child although Parker does not have custody, authorities said.
Adults who came with the child that day attempted to intervene and Parker allegedly punched a woman and then stabbed the man once in the upper body. Parker then drove away without the child, authorities said.
Parker faces charges of attempted kidnapping, aggravated assault, and related offenses.