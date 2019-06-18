A 21-year-old man was fatally wounded in a shooting over the weekend in Camden, police said Tuesday.
Just before 1 a.m. Sunday, a Camden County police officer attempting to clear a crowd in the parking lot of Cooper’s Poynt Park heard gunshots and located two male victims, both 21. Both were taken to a local hospital.
One of the victims, Steven Conquest, died of his injuries on Monday. Police did not release further information about Conquest.
Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Kevin Courtney at 856-225-8632 or Camden County Police Detective Colin O’Sullivan at 856-757-7042.