Camden County detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a woman inside a home on the 2900 block of Congress Road, authorities said Sunday.
Lateemah Leavy, 37, of Camden, was found dead from a gunshot wound in an upstairs bedroom around 12:30 p.m. Sunday, according to a statement issued by Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill S. Mayer and Police Chief Joseph Wysocki. They did not say if Leavy lived in that home and did not provide details on the extent of her injuries.
Anyone with information is urged to call Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Matt Barber at 856-225-5166 or Camden County Police Detective Shawn Donlon at 856-757-7400, or send an email to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.