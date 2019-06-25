The investigation began after an inmate at the Mid-State Correctional Facility in Wrightstown, Burlington County, was found in possession of a “synthetic marijuana” called K2 and Subutex and Suboxone, which are drugs to treat opioid addiction. Mid-State houses inmates needing drug-addiction treatment. Springer allegedly supplied those drugs to the inmate in 2018 and this year at Mid-State and at Southern State Correctional Facility in Cumberland County.