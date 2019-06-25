A 50-year-old Bucks County woman working for a contractor providing substance abuse treatment was charged with supplying drugs to an inmate at a New Jersey prison, authorities said Tuesday.
Camey Springer, of Morrisville, was charged with providing an inmate with contraband and drug offenses. She worked as an assistant director for the Gateway Foundation, Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina said in a statement.
The investigation began after an inmate at the Mid-State Correctional Facility in Wrightstown, Burlington County, was found in possession of a “synthetic marijuana” called K2 and Subutex and Suboxone, which are drugs to treat opioid addiction. Mid-State houses inmates needing drug-addiction treatment. Springer allegedly supplied those drugs to the inmate in 2018 and this year at Mid-State and at Southern State Correctional Facility in Cumberland County.
A representative for Gateway could not be reached for comment Tuesday evening.