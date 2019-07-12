Six people were injured when a car jumped a curb and struck three pedestrians and then crashed into another car Friday afternoon in Center City, police said.
The pedestrians — three women ages 64, 51, and 39 — were listed in critical condition at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, police said. The oldest woman was reported in very critical condition.
A Jefferson spokesperson, however, said the hospital received eight people from the accident, and that two patients were listed in serious condition, one was is in fair condition, and the remaining five were being evaluated.
The accident occurred about 4:05 p.m. at 10th and Chestnut Streets, about a block from the hospital’s emergency room. The Dodge, which was being operated by a 68-year-old man, was heading south on 10th when it hit the pedestrians and then hit a blue Nissan Rogue.
Two men ages 31 and 56, and a woman, 57, in the Nissan were taken to Jefferson and were listed in stable condition, police said.
The driver of the Dodge, a 68-year-old man, remained at the scene.
The cause of the accident was under investigation.