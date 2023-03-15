College hockey player, son of interim Flyers GM, apologizes for pushing an empty wheelchair down a flight of stairs

Mercyhurst University men’s hockey player Carson Brière — son of Daniel Brière, interim general manager of the Flyers and a 17-year veteran of the NHL— has apologized for pushing an empty wheelchair down a flight of stairs.

“I am deeply sorry for my behavior on Saturday,” wrote Brière in a statement. “There is no excuse for my actions, and I will do whatever I can to make up for this serious lack of judgment.”

Video of the incident was posted online Tuesday afternoon by a Twitter user who claimed to know the owner of the wheelchair. The user, who identified herself as Julia Zukowski, publicly accused Brière of being the man pushing the wheelchair.

According to the Erie school of about 3,000 students, its office of Student Conduct and the Department of Police and Safety are investigating. A spokesperson for Mercyhurst would not go beyond its initial statement on Wednesday, except to say the investigation could take weeks.

Advertisement

The Inquirer could not reach Zukowski for comment.

In the video, which is timestamped for Saturday night and has a clear view of the top of the stairs at what looks like a bar, two young men are seen talking. One sits and scoots the wheelchair a bit before getting out and tipping it down the stairs. After watching the wheelchair reach the bottom of the stairs, both men walk into a room where people are dancing.

The original Twitter post said the owner of the wheelchair had left it at the top of the stairs because she had to be carried to the bathrooms downstairs. The owner of the wheelchair is considering legal action and choosing to remain anonymous for now, per the tweet thread .

The video elicited strong reactions, with many pointing out how expensive wheelchairs are even with insurance.

Brière has played men’s ice hockey for Mercyhurst, an NCAA Division I program, since the 2020-2021 season and been praised for his contributions.

Initially playing for Arizona State University, Carson Brière was dismissed from that men’s hockey team after his first semester for violating team rules.

In an interview with College Hockey News, Brière said he was simply not committed to hockey at the time.

“I was just going out; I wasn’t taking hockey seriously,” Brière told CHN. “Too much partying, that’s probably the best way to put it.”

In a statement Wednesday, Daniel Brière said his son accepts full responsibility for his behavior.

“I was shocked to see Carson’s actions in the video that was shared on social media yesterday,” he wrote. “They are inexcusable and run completely counter to our family’s values on treating people with respect.”