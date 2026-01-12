Pit bull that attacked dogs in Center City is in ACCT custody

For Brian Lovenduski and J. Bazzel, the week after Christmas turned into horror when a pit bull in Center City attacked their beloved dogs. Now that the canine is in custody, they can’t help but feel a bittersweet sense of solace.

“I feel relieved that the dog is not a danger to other people on the streets, but I have mixed feelings that the authorities didn’t work faster,” Lovenduski said.

Between Dec. 26 and 31, three dogs and two owners were attacked by a pit bull in Center City, leaving behind thousands in veterinary bills and GoFundMe pages asking for help.

Lovenduski’s miniature pinscher, Ziggy, lost a leg after a pit bull launched at him at 12th and Chestnut Streets. And, Stella, Bazzel’s sheltie pup, required surgery, a plate, and a skin graft to piece her crushed foreleg together, after being attacked at Juniper and Chestnut Streets.

It that intersection where police located the pit bull and her owner, who they believed to be an unhoused woman, on Jan. 6.

Miguel Torres, a spokesperson for the Philadelphia Police Department, said the woman was arrested for an unrelated matter he would not disclose. So far, no charges have been filed in connection with the dog attacks, Torres said.

The pit bull was transported to ACCT for evaluation. She has not been euthanized, “but it’s obviously not a candidate for adoption,” said Sarah Barnett, ACCT Philly executive director.

All incidents remain under investigation, police said.

Both Lovenduski and Bazzel were told the pit bull responsible for their dogs’ attacks was in custody.

“It’s bittersweet. We have a dog that is not in a great situation, which creates situations for other dogs and other people. I’m relieved, but I’m not happy it had to come to that,” Bazzel said.

Regardless, his full focus is on his 11-month-old puppy, Stella, who is working on her recovery and getting ready for her first birthday on Jan. 23.

Looking at Ziggy, Lovenduski feels like he may be heartbroken forever, but he is pulling strength from seeing his little guy trying to keep going.

“He is this innocent little creature that relies on me for his safety, and this horrible thing happened that changed his life forever,” Lovenduski said. “I never expected to be in this situation, but the kindness of people has really reminded me that even when it feels like the world is rotten, kindness wins among the lost.”