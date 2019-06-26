A 78-year-old Hainesport man has been charged with stealing more than $2.5 million from his employer over 14 years, Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina said Wednesday.
Charles Esposito worked at Oldcastle BuildingEnvelope in Moorestown and allegedly diverted $2,537,655 to himself through the company’s check-issuance system between 2005 and April of this year. In April, the company flagged a hand-written check for $18,500 that was signed by Esposito and also contained another signature that appeared to be a forgery, Coffina said.
Esposito surrendered himself at the Moorestown Township Police Department and was released on his own recognizance. He was charged with second-degree theft by deception and related offenses.