HARRISBURG — Republican gubernatorial candidate Charlie Gerow was involved in a crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Chester County this week that killed a motorcyclist and shut down the highway for nearly seven hours, Gerow’s spokesperson said Friday.

The spokesperson, Kevin Harley, confirmed that Gerow was the driver and said he is now “cooperating fully with the investigation and will continue to do so.”

“He looks forward to the State Police completing their investigations and is confident that the investigation will confirm that he was not the cause of the accident,” Harley wrote in an email. “He has been advised that he should not discuss the matter further until the investigation has been completed.”

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the crash, which occurred shortly before 10 p.m. Wednesday on the portion of the Turnpike that runs through Tredyffrin Township, authorities said.

A State Police report on the incident made public on Thursday does not name Gerow. It says only that the accident involved a Honda motorcycle and a Mercedes 300, both traveling westbound on the Turnpike. It said the agency had not yet identified the man who was killed.

“The investigation is currently active and ongoing to determine the circumstances surrounding the involvement of the Mercedes,” according to the report “PSP is attempting to identify the operator of the motorcycle and notify the next of kin.”

State Police officials on Friday did not respond to multiple requests for information about the incident or the investigation.

Gerow, a longtime Republican strategist based in Harrisburg, announced his run for governor last month, saying he’s a “coalition builder” who can unite the GOP and expand its appeal as a Latino immigrant who found opportunity in the United States.

He said he would campaign as a “conservative happy warrior,” with a focus on helping the state’s economy rebound after being shut down during the pandemic, and making Pennsylvania more attractive to businesses.

Gerow was born in Brazil and adopted by American missionaries who later returned to the United States.

He began his political career working for Ronald Reagan’s 1976 presidential campaign. He ran unsuccessfully for the state Senate and Congress multiple times in the 1980s and 1990s, then founded the Harrisburg-based public affairs firm Quantum Communications in 2001.

He also serves as vice chairman of the American Conservative Union, which hosts the annual gathering known as CPAC, and was a co-chair of businesswoman Carly Fiorina’s 2016 presidential campaign.

Two weeks ago, Gerow addressed CPAC’s members in a meeting in Dallas, addressing such topics as cancel culture, election integrity, critical race theory, abortion and public funding for private schools.

Gerow, who received cheers from the crowd when he mentioned his candidacy for governor, struck a bipartisan note while pointing out that Republicans and Democrats support criminal justice reform.

”Because it’s the right thing to do,” he said.

This story will be updated.

Inquirer staff writers Chris Brennan and Andrew Seidman contributed to this story.