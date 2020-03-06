Several stores in a Camden County strip mall on Evesham Road were ablaze today, according to the Cherry Hill fire department.
The fire at 484 Evesham Road was reported at 10:49 a.m., reaching a 2-alarm blaze at its height, and brought under control at about 11:49 a.m., according to Camden County spokesperson Dan Keashen. There were no reported injuries.
The fire department tweeted photos of the fire showing the Classic Cake bakery, the Hanger boutique, Camp Bow Wow pet grooming, the Make-Up Bar beauty salon and a Starbucks fully ablaze.
By 12:35 p.m., the fire department tweeted that all occupants, including dogs, had been accounted for and that the Cherry Hill Fire Marshal’s office will be investigating the fire.
The fire department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.