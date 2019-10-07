Officials on Monday deployed side scan sonar in the search for a 6-year-old boy who was believed to have died along with three male family members after their car plunged into the Chesapeake and Delaware Canal in Middletown, Del., Sunday morning.
Delaware State Police said that besides the sonar, the search for the missing boy would involve boats from numerous agencies as well as Pennsylvania State Police cadaver dogs.
All the victims were related, said State Police Master Cpl. Michael Austin. Police did not release their names at the request of their families.
The victims who died were ages 18, 16, and 12. CBS Philly reported that the two teenagers and the missing boy were brothers, and the 12-year-old was their cousin.
A 16-year-old girl who has been described as a friend of the victims made it to shore after the crash Sunday morning. She told police the 18-year-old saved her and died trying to reach the other three in the Chevrolet HHR station wagon that sank in about 20 feet of water.
Searchers recovered the bodies of the teenagers and the 12-year-old boy on Sunday.
State Police are investigating to determine how the car crashed into canal on its south side, about a mile west of the Route 1 William V. Roth Bridge.
The canal is a 35-foot-deep shipping channel connecting the Delaware River and Chesapeake Bay.