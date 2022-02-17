A 31-year-old Chester County man already charged in connection with the December domestic-violence death of a 21-year-old woman now faces a count of first-degree murder and is accused of repeatedly beating and choking her in the month before she died, the Chester County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday.

Leroy Brahm is accused of killing Annabel Rose Meenan, who was found unresponsive on Dec. 4 at the Spring City home they shared and later pronounced dead at Phoenixville Hospital.

On home security video from Dec. 4 obtained by investigators, Brahm is seen punching Meenan in the head and body at least 85 times and kicking and stomping her at least 80 times, authorities said.

On Nov. 6, Brahm is seen yelling at Meenan and punching a door, then later Meenan is seen limping, having difficulty walking, and rubbing her lower leg, authorities said. She sought medical help on Nov. 15 and it was determined she had suffered a fibular fracture.

After that, Meenan is seen wearing a medical boot until the day she died.

On Nov. 13, Brahm is seen choking Meenan to the point of unconsciousness and slapping her, authorities said.

On Nov. 23, Brahm is seen punching Meenan 21 times in the head and body and choking her, authorities said.

“These images are among the most horrific and disturbing displays of depravity I’ve ever seen,” Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan said in a statement.

”The death of Annabel Meenan is heartbreaking because we know the unimaginable horror she endured in the last few hours of her life. Law enforcement diligently and meticulously collected enough evidence against Leroy Brahm to charge him with her murder,” East Vincent Township Police Chief Matt Williams said in a statement.

On Dec. 4, police responded to a reported medical emergency at the home Brahm and Meenan shared on the 800 block of Buttonwood Avenue and found Meenan unresponsive lying on the living-room floor with wounds and extensive bruising to her face, chest, arms, and legs.

Investigators found bloodstains on the kitchen walls, the oven’s glass door shattered, a hole in a wall, and Meenan’s damaged cell phone on the floor.

Brahm’s hand, elbow, and a finger had bruising and swelling, authorities said.

Later that day, investigators executed a search warrant at the home to retrieve the home security videos.

Brahm initially was charged with aggravated assault and related offenses and his bail was set at $1 million while the Chester County Coroner’s Office conducted additional testing.

Meenan’s death officially was ruled a homicide on Valentine’s Day.

Brahm is now being held without bail and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing March 3. He also faces additional charges for third-degree murder, strangulation, and related offenses.

A lawyer listed for Brahm in court documents could not be reached for comment Thursday.

Meenan graduated in 2018 from Downingtown East High School, where she played flugelhorn in the marching band and was a cheerleader, according to her obituary posted online by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home.

She was described in the obituary as creative — painting and drawing, as well as playing the bass guitar. She enjoyed playing softball, going to concerts, thrift shopping, visiting Ocean City, N.J., and spending time with her pets.

”Annabel worked at Rothman Orthopaedic Institute where she was endlessly caring to the patients she encountered and was loved by her coworkers,” her obituary said.