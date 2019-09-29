Officials responded to a fire that heavily damaged a Chester County church late Saturday night, the North Coventry Township fire company said in a statement.
After police discovered the Coventry Hills Church of Christ was on fire, multiple departments and companies responded at around 10:22 p.m., officials said. Photos show flames swallowing the roof and smoke billowing from the roof’s hole. A fire marshal said a lightning strike caused the fire, NBC10 reported from the scene.
“Within about a minute or two we had fire break through the roof in the center of the building. So the fire kind of ran the roof line, so the damage is pretty heavy right now,” Norco Fire Company Deputy Chief Chuck Hipple told CBS Philly at the scene Saturday night.
Witnesses posted video of the damage on social media, depicting the church’s pews and pulpit littered with debris. Water can also be seen dripping from the ceiling.
One firefighter suffered minor injuries and was treated on the scene, CBS Philly reported.