Around 100 people were left homeless after a massive fire destroyed an apartment complex in Chester County Thursday night, authorities said.
The blaze struck the Ashwood Apartments in the 700 block of Worth Boulevard in North Coventry Township shortly after 7 p.m. TV news helicopters showed a long row of units engulfed in flames.
The Red Cross of Southeastern Pennsylvania said that about 100 people had been displaced.
Jim Marks, chairman of the township’s board of supervisors, said in an email that there were no reported fatalities and no reported injuries to emergency responders, but he could not confirm whether any residents or other individuals had been hurt.
Marks said the Norco Fire Company was opening their social hall to accommodate displaced residents.