Twenty-two members of two rival Chester drug gangs were indicted Wednesday after early-morning raids by about 300 federal and state law-enforcement officers, authorities said.
The takedown of members of the 3rd Bone gang and the William Penn gang resulted from a year of coordinated efforts by the U. S. Justice Department, the FBI, Chester Police, Pennsylvania State Police, and other agencies, according to William M. McSwain, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.
“These two groups have operated drug territories next to each other and have terrorized the community members living and working in this area,” McSwain said, at a news conference at Chester Police headquarters, flanked by law enforcement officials. “But today, this reign of terror ends.”
Nine of those charged were already in custody, and the 13 others were arrested in raids of their homes Wednesday morning, officials said.
The federal indictments charging them unsealed Wednesday include crimes committed from May 2016 to last month.
Members of 3rd Bone were charged with 70 counts that included conspiracy; firearms possession; and dealing crack cocaine, fentanyl, and heroin, the officials said. Of the 13 gang members indicted, 11 are from Chester, one is from Upland, and one from Marcus Hook.
The nine members of the Penn gang — named for the Delaware County city’s William Penn housing projects — were charged with 19 counts, including for distribution of crack cocaine and firearms possession. Eight of the indicted Penn gang members are from Chester, one from Essington.
The gang rivalry, McSwain said, “at times actually reads like a Hollywood story line with one notable exception. The facts here were all too real for those living in this area of Chester who had to put up with this criminal activity.”
The rivalry to sell drugs got so intense, he said, that on Feb. 21 two Penn gang members shot a member of 3rd Bone, causing serious injuries, and the victim put a bounty on the heads of the gunmen, McSwain said.
