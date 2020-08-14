Police and prosecutors in Delaware County are asking the public to take a look at a composite drawing of a man and photograph of a woman they want to question in connection with a July 27 fatal shooting at a Chester hotel.
They say the suspected gunman and woman, both believed to be about 40 years old, fled from the Candlewood Suites hotel at 351 Welsh St. in Chester that night in a black a Dodge Ram truck.
Police responded to the hotel and found Charles Bryant, 36, dead inside the lobby. They believe he was shot outside the hotel and stumbled inside. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Video footage from the lobby shows an unidentified woman was in the lobby at the time of the shooting; she is a person of interest in the investigation, according to the Delaware County District Attorney’s Office.
The male and female suspects fled together in the Dodge Ram, which has a Big Horn standard package with a quad cab, investigators said.
The suspected gunman was described by witnesses as a black male, medium build, balding with along goatee. They said the female suspect had light brown skin, a thick build and black braided hair in a bun.
The investigation is being led by Chester Detective Benjamin Thomas who can be reached at 610-447-8426 or bthomas306@chesterpolice.org and by Delaware County Criminal Investigation Division Detective Vincent Ficchi who can be reached at 610-891-4681 or ficchiv@co.delaware.pa.us.