Two teen boys were wounded — one critically — in a shooting Thursday afternoon near Chester High School, police said.
Around 3 p.m., Chester police were on patrol in the area for school dismissal when they heard gunshots nearby.
In the 300 block of West Eighth Street, the officers found two boys, ages 15 and 17, had been shot, police said. The younger victim was shot in the lower torso, right arm, and left leg. The older boy was shot in the left foot. They were transported to Crozer-Chester Medical Center, where the younger boy was listed in critical condition, police said. The second victim was reported in good condition.
Both victims are students at the high school, located at Ninth and Barclay Streets, police said.
A third person at the shooting scene suffered an anxiety attack and was treated at the scene by paramedics, police said.
No arrests or motive were reported.
Anyone with information that could help the investigation can contact Chester Police Detective Victor Heness at 610-447-8429 or vheness245@chesterpolice.org.