A 32-year-old man was fatally wounded Tuesday evening in Chester.
It was the city’s 19th homicide this year. There were 18 total in 2019.
Just before 6:15 p.m., police responded to a report of a shooting in the area of Eighth and Wood Streets. They found the victim, Evan Dill-Smith, on the ground with a gunshot wound to the chest. Paramedics took the man to Crozer Chester Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 6:50 p.m.
Police found a vehicle at the scene that the victim apparently was operating. It had two bullet holes in the passenger-side window.