A boy was killed and two adults were injured Monday night in a shooting in Chester, police said.

Officers heard the gunfire at about 10:30 p.m. while they were patrolling nearby, the City of Chester Police Department said in a statement. When officers arrived on the scene, they said they found a young man face down in the grass in front of a home on the 900 block of Madison Street. He had been shot in the chest and armpit area, they said, and was pronounced dead by paramedics.

Officers said they also found two adults who had both been shot in the lower body. They were taken to Crozer Chester Medical Center, where they were listed in good condition early Tuesday, police said.

Police did not identify the victims or say whether officers know what may have motivated the shooting.

They ask anyone with information to contact Chester Detective Michael Canfield at 610-447-7813 or mcanfield268@chesterpolice.org, or Delaware County Detective Michael Jay at 610-891-4711 or jaym@co.delaware.pa.us.

Chester, the four-square-mile Delaware County city, was once considered the most dangerous in the state —and among the most dangerous in the country. In 2017, it’s homicide rate per 100,000 people was higher than any other U.S city, according to a 2018 Inquirer analysis.

But this year, as Philadelphia and other big cities see spikes in homicides and shootings, gun violence appears to have decreased in Chester. As of late last month, homicides in Chester were down 63% compared with 2020, according to police data, and fatal shootings were down 43%.