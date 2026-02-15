A 9-year-old is hospitalized after a hit-and-run in West Philadelphia

A 9-year-old boy remains hospitalized after being hit by a car in West Philadelphia that fled the scene, police said.

The child was walking in the 800 block of South 56th Street, around 12:22 p.m. Saturday, when a driver in a 2010–2013 Honda Crosstour struck him, police said.

He sustained several injuries and was transported to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, where he was in stable condition as of Sunday afternoon.

Police are now looking for the driver — a man they describe has having short hair and a beard, around the ages of 25 to 35 — in a burgundy Honda Crosstour with a black passenger-side fender, a green passenger-side front door, a white passenger-side rear door, and a bicycle rack on the roof.

Anyone with information can contact the police Crash Investigation Division.