A 9-year-old girl was seriously injured Sunday morning in Philadelphia when fireworks she lit exploded in her hands, police said.
The girl found what police said was a possible M-80 — which are powerful, illegal fireworks — in a home on the 1800 block of East Wishart Street in the city’s Kensington section. She lit it around 10:30 a.m., police said.
The girl was taken by police to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children, where she was listed in critical condition Sunday afternoon.
Police did not say if the girl lived in the house. The Bomb Squad was dispatched to search the property for more fireworks, police said.