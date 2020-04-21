A four-year-old child was fatally shot late Monday night in Northeast Philadelphia, police said.
Just before midnight, the child was transported in a private vehicle to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Police said the child had no pulse and was pronounced dead at 12:13 a.m. Tuesday.
Police later checked a residence in the 2900 block of Secane Drive and found blood evidence.
A second vehicle somehow associated to the child or shooting also arrived at the hospital, police said. Both vehicles were registered in Bristol Township in Bucks County.