Police are investigating after a boy accidentally shot himself in his Northeast Philadelphia home.
Police said the boy shot himself in the hand about 11:05 a.m. Thursday, when he grabbed a gun from a floor safe his father had just opened in the home on the 7100 block of Ditman Street in Tacony.
The boy was taken by private vehicle to St. Christopher’s Hospital, where he was reported in stable condition.
Initial reports indicated the child was 3 years old, but police could not immediately confirm that.
Other details about the boy or the incident are not yet available.