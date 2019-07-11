Questions about the lack of affordable housing at Crane Chinatown came up at a contentious public hearing on the proposed Callowhill Business Improvement District last month. The PCDC had opposed the BID, having raised concerns that non-English-speaking property owners hadn’t been sufficiently included in discussions. It also warned the BID would impose a levy on residential owners within the boundaries, and proposed its own BID where only business owners would be taxed. In an earlier fight for a neighborhood improvement district, PCDC had complained they worried the district would lead to fewer options to live for low-income residents.