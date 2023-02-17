Man wounded in Chinatown shooting

A 23-year-old man was shot during an altercation Thursday night in the heart of Philadelphia’s Chinatown, police said.

Just after 7:51 p.m., the man was at the corner of 10th and Race Streets when he was shot in the lower back, said Chief Inspector Scott Small.

The man fled the scene in a vehicle driven by a woman, but the sedan was stopped by police a short time later on the 1800 block of North Broad Street, Small said. Police took the man to Temple University Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

At 10th and Race, a nearby police officer who heard the gunfire rushed to the scene and found the suspected shooter, a 26-year-old man, still there, Small said. The man was taken into custody.

Police found five spent shell casings and a gun on the street, Small said. It was not immediately clear if all five shots were fired from the same gun. The gunshot victim also was being held as a potential suspect.

Police were told that the two men have had an ongoing dispute, Small said.