Two picketing city workers are seriously injured after hit-and-run in Port Richmond

Two striking city employees, including one who is pregnant, were seriously injured Thursday night after a hit-and-run while picketing in Port Richmond, union and police officials said Friday.

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. at a strike line at 3901 N. Delaware Ave. Police said the workers were sitting on chairs on the sidewalk when a Chevrolet Tahoe jumped the curb and struck two people at the front of the picket line.

“Two of our brave members, including one who was pregnant, were out in the middle of the night, standing for a cause to improve their families’ lives, when they were senselessly struck down by a vehicle and seriously injured,” Greg Boulware, president of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees District Council 33, said in a statement.

The union’s more than 9,000 members have been on strike since Tuesday as Boulware negotiates with Mayor Cherelle L. Parker’s administration in a bid to win higher wage increases in their next contract.

After striking the two victims, the 41-year-old driver, whom police did not identify, fled the scene, police said. Officers apprehended the driver on the 2900 block of Castor Avenue, where they took him and a passenger in the car into custody.

The victims were a 36-year-old woman who is expected to recover, and a 40-year-old man who is in critical condition after sustaining a serious head injury.

This is a developing story that will be updated.