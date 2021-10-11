Monday, Oct. 11, marks both Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples’ Day in the Philadelphia region, meaning some state and federal agencies are closed.

Here’s a list of what’s open in Pennsylvania and New Jersey:

Service
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Banks
Optional
Optional
Savings and loans
Optional
Optional
Federal agencies
Closed
Closed
Federal courts
Closed
Closed
State agencies
Closed
Closed
Local/state courts
Closed
Closed
Liquor stores
Closed
Closed
Postal service
Closed
Closed

Arraignment court at the Criminal Justice Center, 1301 Filbert St., will be open.

Philadelphia

In Philadelphia, the city no longer recognizes Columbus Day, but instead recognizes Indigenous Peoples’ Day. Here’s what is open and closed in the city:

» READ MORE: Columbus Day is now Indigenous Peoples’ Day. Here’s how that happened.

  • Schools, public and parochial: Closed

  • City agencies: Closed

  • District health centers: Closed

  • Libraries: Closed

  • Recreation centers: Closed

  • Trash and garbage collection: Trash and recyclables will not be picked up. Collections will be one day late the remainder of the week.

Open attractions

  • Philadelphia Zoo

  • Adventure Aquarium

  • Independence Seaport Museum

  • Independence National Historical Park

  • Liberty Bell Center

  • Museum of the American Revolution

  • Philadelphia Museum of Art

Transportation

Pennsylvania: SEPTA’s Regional Rail, City and Suburban Transit lines will operate on regular weekday schedules. schedules. For information, call 215-580-7800.

New Jersey: PATCO High-Speed Line trains between Philadelphia and Lindenwold will operate on regular weekday schedules. schedules.For information, call 856-772-6900NJ Transit buses will operate on various schedules. For individual route information, call 973-275-5555.