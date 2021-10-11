Monday, Oct. 11, marks both Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples’ Day in the Philadelphia region, meaning some state and federal agencies are closed.
Here’s a list of what’s open in Pennsylvania and New Jersey:
Arraignment court at the Criminal Justice Center, 1301 Filbert St., will be open.
Philadelphia
In Philadelphia, the city no longer recognizes Columbus Day, but instead recognizes Indigenous Peoples’ Day. Here’s what is open and closed in the city:
Schools, public and parochial: Closed
City agencies: Closed
District health centers: Closed
Libraries: Closed
Recreation centers: Closed
Trash and garbage collection: Trash and recyclables will not be picked up. Collections will be one day late the remainder of the week.
Open attractions
Philadelphia Zoo
Adventure Aquarium
Independence Seaport Museum
Independence National Historical Park
Liberty Bell Center
Museum of the American Revolution
Philadelphia Museum of Art
Transportation
Pennsylvania: SEPTA’s Regional Rail, City and Suburban Transit lines will operate on regular weekday schedules. schedules. For information, call 215-580-7800.
New Jersey: PATCO High-Speed Line trains between Philadelphia and Lindenwold will operate on regular weekday schedules. schedules.For information, call 856-772-6900NJ Transit buses will operate on various schedules. For individual route information, call 973-275-5555.