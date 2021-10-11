Monday, Oct. 11, marks both Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples’ Day in the Philadelphia region, meaning some state and federal agencies are closed.

Here’s a list of what’s open in Pennsylvania and New Jersey:

Service Pennsylvania New Jersey Banks Optional Optional Savings and loans Optional Optional Federal agencies Closed Closed Federal courts Closed Closed State agencies Closed Closed Local/state courts Closed Closed Liquor stores Closed Closed Postal service Closed Closed

Arraignment court at the Criminal Justice Center, 1301 Filbert St., will be open.

Philadelphia

In Philadelphia, the city no longer recognizes Columbus Day, but instead recognizes Indigenous Peoples’ Day. Here’s what is open and closed in the city:

Schools , public and parochial: Closed

City agencies : Closed

District health centers : Closed

Libraries : Closed

Recreation centers : Closed

Trash and garbage collection: Trash and recyclables will not be picked up. Collections will be one day late the remainder of the week.

Open attractions

Philadelphia Zoo

Adventure Aquarium

Independence Seaport Museum

Independence National Historical Park

Liberty Bell Center

Museum of the American Revolution

Philadelphia Museum of Art

Transportation

Pennsylvania: SEPTA’s Regional Rail, City and Suburban Transit lines will operate on regular weekday schedules. schedules. For information, call 215-580-7800.

New Jersey: PATCO High-Speed Line trains between Philadelphia and Lindenwold will operate on regular weekday schedules. schedules.For information, call 856-772-6900NJ Transit buses will operate on various schedules. For individual route information, call 973-275-5555.