See you around, Philly.

THE MOMENTS THAT STUCK WITH ME

When I started this column five years ago, I thought: Keep it simple. Find the moments. Find the characters. That’s what a metro columnist should do.

Go out and talk to people. Listen until you really feel something — some joy or heartbreak, some hilarity or outrage, some essential truth that tells us about who we are as a city and who we want to be. And then come back and try to make the reader feel it, too.

And if that fails, just rant about the latest catastrophe fomented by the Philadelphia Parking Authority. Or beg the guys behind the counter at the corner deli for stories. Or hop on an Indego bike and take a whirl around town. Hey, it all worked out.

I tried to tackle Philly’s big questions. I tried to hold people accountable. I tried to get things done. But I also loved trying to make the city feel smaller. To bring little pieces of it to life. It’s been an absolute joy to write about this city in this space. And that, more than anything, is what animated every line of this column. That, and an abject fear of deadlines.

Here are some of the moments and characters that have stayed with me the most in these five years.