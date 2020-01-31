See you around, Philly
The flicker of flame in a fire can in the pre-dawn quiet of the Italian Market. The chatter at the counter at Tootsie’s, the family room of the Reading Terminal.
The peals of laughter that issue from the very soul of a delightful tire salesman in Port Richmond whose pride and joy is not his tires, but a plump pony that lives behind his shop.
The nonstop banter of the rotating cast of characters at my corner deli, who ushered me into a precious surviving pocket of old-school South Philly.
The bang of the library doors opening at McPherson Square Park in Kensington —the sound of someone rushing out to save a life.
The moments that brought the city to life for me. That made me feel the laughter, the pain, the anger, the hope.
My job was to try to make you feel it, too. I hope I did.
Notice the past tense. This is my final column. It’s been five years almost to the day that I began. Five years is a good amount of time to do something, I think. And being a metro columnist at The Inquirer has been a dream.
I’m not leaving Philadelphia, or even the paper.
I’ve decided to move on to longer stories and features. In my new gig, as an enterprise reporter on the news desk, I’ll be digging into stories that sometimes take more time than a weekly column can afford.
All this is to say, I’ll be around. And I want to continue the conversations we began five years ago. Please keep sending me your tips and ideas. I’ll be doing the same types of stories I’ve always done, just with a little more time and space to work on them.
I’ve learned that to do this job, it helps to really love the city you’re writing about. Enough that it can break your heart again and again, and you can still love it all the same, and just want it to be better, better, better. I’ve tried to use this space to make the city I love better — whether by holding up the good or calling out the bad.
The characters who made this column come alive have all made the city better, in ways large and small. (Except, perhaps, for the folks who run the Philadelphia Parking Authority.)
Like my friend Tootsie Iovine-D’Ambrosio, who runs the aforementioned salad counter in the Reading Terminal, and seems to see her job as not only to provide delicious food, but also to help every lost and hurting soul who plops down on a stool.
“You get what you give,” Tootsie likes to say.
That is just what Philadelphians do — the best of us, anyway.
Consider the heroism that grabbed me — and the city — on the lawn of McPherson Square Library three years ago: librarians who were reversing overdoses in the park.
Now, it’s become a rite of passage at the beautiful old library in the heart of Kensington. Librarian Tuesday Chalmers went through it two months ago. She cried the first time she witnessed a colleague reverse an overdose. But when the call came for her to save a life, she didn’t cry at all. She knew what to do and she did it.
Just another Philadelphian who has refused to be bowed by the desperation that still exists here.
In a way, this column has also been about those who carve out sacred spaces in our changing city, despite our enormous challenges.
All these unlikely heroes and inveterate oddballs and beings of pure joy. Like the librarians and so many others in our neighborhoods.
Like the Silvano brothers who run Matt & Mike’s Italian Market, who served as my South Philly welcoming committee, selling me their coveted chicken cutlets and allowing me into their celebrity death pool, easily the strangest club I’ve ever joined.
The guys never miss an opportunity to philosophize over the meat slicer, usually while shouting over one another. So, as Matt pounded his cutlets to perfection, the brothers pondered the end of my column and suggested a goodbye message with a little advice to the young people moving into our fair city and filling up the neighborhood.
“Be more Philly — be more sociable,” Matt said, with Mike nodding in agreement.
“If I can’t talk to you,” Mike added, “I can’t give you a teachable Philly moment.”
Thanks, fellas.
Then there’s my buddy Kaz, an irrepressible Iranian tire salesman from Port Richmond. For me, the paddock and coops behind his tire shop, where Kaz keeps a menagerie of beloved and spoiled animals, is one of the city’s sacred spaces.
I went by the other day, as I sometimes do when I need a smile. We trekked through the mud to visit his pony, the latest in a succession of increasingly fat and well-loved beasts. This one’s name is Liberty. He ambled up to the gate and turned his lazy gaze toward us. Kaz beamed.
It was quiet back there, just us and the pony of Port Richmond.
“Happiness,” Kaz proclaimed, out of the blue, “is better than anything else.”
Thanks, Kaz.
All these characters and so many more have taught me about our changing city. They’ve made me laugh. They’ve made me cry. They’ve brought me some peace. They’ve brought me some joy. They’ve made me love my city more. I’m so thankful to them, and I’m thankful to you for taking this trip with me.
See you around, Philly.
THE MOMENTS THAT STUCK WITH ME
When I started this column five years ago, I thought: Keep it simple. Find the moments. Find the characters. That’s what a metro columnist should do.
Go out and talk to people. Listen until you really feel something — some joy or heartbreak, some hilarity or outrage, some essential truth that tells us about who we are as a city and who we want to be. And then come back and try to make the reader feel it, too.
And if that fails, just rant about the latest catastrophe fomented by the Philadelphia Parking Authority. Or beg the guys behind the counter at the corner deli for stories. Or hop on an Indego bike and take a whirl around town. Hey, it all worked out.
I tried to tackle Philly’s big questions. I tried to hold people accountable. I tried to get things done. But I also loved trying to make the city feel smaller. To bring little pieces of it to life. It’s been an absolute joy to write about this city in this space. And that, more than anything, is what animated every line of this column. That, and an abject fear of deadlines.
Here are some of the moments and characters that have stayed with me the most in these five years.
He wakes before dawn in a cramped cellar, wrapped in his blanket between crates of fruit. Everyone calls him Spoons.
He climbs out onto Ninth Street, a bundled figure alone in the cold. After he readies the stand and lights the morning fire can, he warms his hands above the kicking flames and pulls his instruments - a pair of spoons - from his pocket, and begins to play, the sparks fluttering like fireflies, the clack of the spoons echoing in the quiet of the Italian Market.
And everywhere a day begins.
On East Somerset Street, in a clean and roomy paddock next to a tire shop, in the shade of a giant weeping willow, lives a fat and contented pony - the Pony of Port Richmond. His name is Albert, but everyone calls him Coco.
Ethan Okula was 10 years old when he died a wholly preventable death. If one person had spoken up, taken action, gotten him to the hospital, Ethan would be alive today.
Instead he was buried in a cemetery without a tombstone.
Ethan's death was a failure of individuals that became a failure of a system when one by one they did nothing, or did the wrong thing.
I spent Tuesday morning chauffeuring frustrated commuters to their jobs, classes, and doctor's appointments. Yes, I wanted to help. But I also wanted to use the massive gridlock accompanying a paralyzing transit strike as an excuse to chat up people about their commutes, Philly, their lives. Meet folks.
Soon the sound of the flip board will disappear. The first time I heard it, I was in my 20s, shuffling between old, not-quite-finished lives in D.C. and New York, and a new, not-quite-started life in Philadelphia. Stops all, along the Northeast Corridor.
To me, the whirl and clack of the board was the sound of the in-between. The sound of transition - the sound between departure and arrival. Of expectation, waiting. Of change. Eventually, it was the sound of home itself.
It is a lovely sound. I will miss it.
At least Philadelphia Parking Authority executive director Vincent J. Fenerty Jr. had to pay for the most recent investigation into claims that he sexually harassed an employee.
In 2007, taxpayers nearly paid five times that amount to settle his alleged shenanigans.
I walked a short way, and then when I returned and got close, PJ looked like she was dying. She was flat on her back, blue-lipped and breathing, but just barely.
Jay had Narcan, but was hesitant to use it, he said, because it was his last dose. So he tried smacking her, gently. He rummaged through his backpack for the spray.
I dialed 911 and tried to help.
A few others — some living in the park, others there just to get high — ran over. That's when McPherson's door swung open, and a librarian came racing.
So Father Murphy and Sister Raymond walked the few blocks to the church that long was the jewel of the neighborhood, until it wasn't. They stepped through a window, glass crunching underneath their feet.
In the half-light, they could make out thin forms. Some shot heroin in the pews, some laid half-naked on mattresses. Others stumbled past in their stupor, not noticing the priest and nun in their presence.
Father Murphy did all he could think to do. He began to bless them.
So they pick through the weeded lot on Helen Street, just off Somerset, where Ray will inject Carol, and Carol will help Ray back to their church step.
And Carol will cry, and Ray will hug her. And soon they will pick up their belongings and go back to the avenue. Back to the lifeline.
Carol will lean against the pay phone, muster up a smile, hoping for a date. The light will change, traffic will shift, and she will be gone.
And Ray will make his way back to the El, his voice thin above the crowd — "works, works" — until the train rumbles overhead, and you can't hear him at all.
My parents, like so many parents, did everything they could to help their oldest son. Detox. Rehab. Soft love. Hard love. Love. In his deepest despair, John knew he always had a place to sleep, clean clothes, food. Now, my mother, who did all she humanly could, lives with the unfounded guilt that it wasn't enough.
Every night, she prays to her gone son, whom she calls her angel: "Good night, my beautiful, brilliant, handsome hunk of a son. Why did you die?"
The text arrived from Johnny Dings in the darkness of dawn – a name, a coffin emoji. Hugh Hefner was dead.
Mike Silvano, co-proprietor of Mike & Matt's Italian Market in South Philadelphia, glanced at it, rolled over in his bed, and contemplated time and mortality and the fleeting nature of human existence. But mostly, he thought of the fat purse awaiting Stevie Open Coats, who nine months earlier had pulled Hef's name in the Celebrity Death Pool.
A $1,900 jackpot. You can't go wrong with that, Mike knew. That bought Christmas gifts, vacation. Even a mortgage payment or two. The lucky jerk.
When I first met Nasir Livingston, he had two years to live.
In a neighborhood that can sometimes feel like a bell jar, Nasir and his friends dealt with an extra layer of claustrophobia, a deadly one: 29th Street was the border. Cross it, and you were courting a bullet.
At 15, Nasir stood on that precipice. His mother was dead from cancer. His brother, in the 27th Street crew, was in jail. Already, he kept a tally in his head of deaths. He told me about how he tried to look after the younger kids. About the endless shootings that only begat more. “It’s just how it is,” he said.
I would never see him again.
Six days before Christmas in 2017, two masked men ambushed him in a Chinese takeout.
At times, it felt as if you could cross Seventh and not once touch concrete, your feet borne, Christlike, on cheesesteak wrappers, deli napkins, and paper cups. And the dust. My God, the South Philly dust, centuries of it blasted into the air, swirling in great clouds. Old men pulled their undershirts to their noses. Women shielded children’s faces.
“This is stupid!” yelled Chuck McCaffrey, from his garage on Seventh Street. “Get the cars off the street! This dust!”
“The dust!” Joe Tesauro Jr. intoned inside his parents’ tidy house on the 2600 block. It blows under the screen door as the Tesauro family huddles behind windows covered in posters of the Sacred Heart and the Blessed Mother. “Look at it!” he shouted above the din, wiping a finger along the TV stand and showing a dusting of fine brown sediment.
Let me explain. The cooking has to do with the gardening, and the gardening has to do with beer.
Or the absence of it..
If the gardening got me present in my own head, the cooking made me present with the people in my life. The ones I care about the most. Neither of my new hobbies was a way to pass the hours, after all. They were a foundation for remaking myself.