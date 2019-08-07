Gillespie, 52, with his wife of 25 years in the passenger seat, and their teenage daughter in the back of the rented Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo, had only recently returned to the United States from an overseas assignment. They’d moved back into the home they built and lived in back in 2007, on a secluded street with no sidewalks. The house is in wooded Chadds Ford, where the census says only 1.4 percent of the population is black.