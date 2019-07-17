You may not be able to see all of SDCC’s great Captain Marvel cosplay, but you can still catch the intergalactic superhero flying on the big screen at a Pictures in the Park summer event Friday night at Dilworth Park. The first 100 visitors will get a free bag of popcorn, but you can also stop by the Dilworth Café to buy snacks before watching the film from your own blanket or chair. Before the screening, participate in Marvel-themed trivia organized by the Philadelphia Film Society for a chance to win some Marvel merchandise. Seats are first come, first served.