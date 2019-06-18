Reyes was in the middle of moving two jars of spaghetti sauce and a box of pasta when the morning show’s T.J. Holmes burst into the Dobbins gym, shook Reyes’ hand, blindfolded him, and told him he was in for a surprise. A waiting limousine took him to the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, where the blindfold was removed and Reyes ran right into GMA host Michael Strahan, whom Reyes gripped in a big bear hug. He then saw his wife, his children, and a host of friends and family, all of whom were in on the surprise.