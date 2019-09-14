Hugh Jackman plays the Wells Fargo Center on Oct 2, the Black Keys are at the arena with Modest Mouse on Oct. 14. Bob Seger will play the final date of his Roll Me Away tour there on Nov. 1 there, and Elton John takes his final bow (again) at the Wells Fargo Center on Nov. 8 and 9. The War on Drugs drummer Charlie Hall leads a 50th anniversary tribute to Miles Davis’ In A Silent Way on Oct. 10 at World Cafe Live. The Average White Band and Tower of Power funk it up at Ovation Hall at Ocean Resort in Atlantic City on Oct. 19.