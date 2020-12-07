Pennsylvania and New Jersey tallied new daily records for coronavirus infections over the weekend, as the number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 surpassed 280,000 nationwide on Sunday.
New Jersey on Sunday reported 6,046 confirmed new COVID-19 cases, an increase of 13% over Saturday and the highest total since the pandemic took hold in March, the state Health Department said.
The spread of coronavirus in New Jersey continues as new, lower limits on outdoor gatherings go into effect on Monday. Gov. Phil Murphy last week announced the limit would be cut to 25 on Monday. The limit had been 500, then was reduced to 150 in November.
Pennsylvania reported on Saturday it had received 12,884 new positive test results, the highest daily increase on record. The statewide total now stands at 411,484. Pennsylvania did not report updated numbers on Sunday.
Coronavirus infections across the country have continued to increase, and much of the nation saw surging numbers in the week after Thanksgiving.
Nearly 207,000 new coronavirus cases were reported Sunday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That brings the nationwide total to 14,462,527 cases, up 10% in the last seven days. The total number of dead stood at 280,135.
Vast swaths of southern and inland California imposed new restrictions on businesses and activities over the weekend as hospitals in the nation’s most populous state face a dire shortage of beds.
In Pennsylvania, 1,065 patients were in intensive-care units as a result of coronavirus infections, and most were aged 65 and older. The state also reported 149 additional deaths, bringing the total to 11,262.
In New Jersey, total confirmed deaths stood at 15,485. An additional 1,836 deaths were listed as “probable” COVID-19 casualties.
Inquirer staff writer Anthony R. Wood contributed to this article.
This article contains information from the Associated Press.