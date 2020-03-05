Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday night announced the “first presumptive positive case" of coronavirus in the state, specifically a man hospitalized in North Jersey.
The case involves a “male in his 30s” who has been hospitalized in Bergen County since Tuesday, Murphy said in a statement with Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, who is acting governor while Murphy recovers from surgery, and state Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli.
“The presumptive positive result came from a sample tested by the New Jersey Department of Health at the New Jersey Public Health Environmental Laboratories (PHEL) and is now being submitted to the CDC for confirmatory testing,” according to the statement.
“State and local public health authorities are proceeding with the public health investigation and response activities as if this was a confirmed case. The hospital is working closely with the Department of Health and continues to follow all infectious disease protocols. Working with the local health department, the New Jersey Department of Health is tracing close contacts of this individual and is taking appropriate public health actions. The investigation is underway and more information will be released when it becomes available,” according to the statement.
New Jersey has been “preparing for this for weeks. I urge residents to remain calm” and rely on guidance from state and federal health officials, Murphy said in the statement.
Earlier Wednesday evening, Philadelphia health officials said that a possible case announced Tuesday night was tested and turned out to be negative, but that a new case was being tested.