The New Jersey Department of Health announced Saturday that test results have come back negative for the person in New Jersey who was under investigation for novel coronavirus.
In addition, the department said, there is no one else in the state awaiting testing for the virus that causes COVID-19.
“Most New Jersey residents are at low risk for novel coronavirus,” said Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli. “If individuals are having symptoms, the illness is much more likely to be caused by common respiratory viruses such as flu or the common cold.”
The state has partnered with the New Jersey Poison Information and Education System (NJPIES) to open a call center (1-800-222-1222) for the public that can help concerned callers in multiple languages. Additional information on the virus is available at nj.gov/health.
“The Department continues to remind residents to take necessary precautions to protect themselves from all respiratory viruses, such as washing their hands frequently, covering coughs and sneezes, and staying home when sick,” said Persichilli.