“We are well aware of the extraordinary challenges facing many of our students and their families. This situation has only added to those challenges,” the district wrote in a statement, noting supporters could contribute to its fund."From working to prepare meal kits to getting students Chromebooks to preparing a comprehensive digital learning plan that ensures opportunities for learning and instruction, our district has answered a call to action and we will continue to do whatever we can to keep that safety net intact for those who need it most.”