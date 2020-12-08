Among those sickened in this fall’s resurgence was Aaron Fox, 76, at SCI-Frackville. He said he requested a test after those around him grew ill and he developed a cough. He was moved to the prison infirmary, then to what he described as “the hole” — a restricted housing unit being used for quarantine. There, he was celled with a 68-year-old man and assigned the top bunk. Too weak to make the climb, he said, he slept on the floor until he was relocated. “The culture of the hole is hostile, antagonistic, and volatile,” he said. “COVID don’t make the hole a hospital!”