A 61-year-old crossing guard was hospitalized in critical condition after she was struck by a car Tuesday afternoon in the city’s Port Richmond section, police said.
Around 4 p.m., a red Nissan Versa allegedly ran a red light on Allegheny Avenue at Cedar Street, where it was struck by a red Ford Expedition traveling south on Cedar, police said.
The Nissan spun out of control and hit the female crossing guard. The woman was transported by medics to Temple University Hospital.
The driver of a Nissan was arrested, police said.