In a 911 call hours after his son was abducted, the father of Curtis Jenkins III told police the kidnappers wanted money in exchange for his safe return.
Curtis Jenkins Jr. reported his son — the grandson of Camden City Council President Curtis Jenkins Sr. — missing in the early morning hours of July 1 to Camden County Metro police. He appeared to maintain his composure during an audio recording of the call, obtained by The Inquirer through New Jersey’s Open Public Records Act.
“I just received a phone call from somebody and they had my son, basically,” Jenkins told the dispatcher. “They want something from me for my son.”
The dispatcher asked: “What are they asking of you, sir?”
“For money,” Jenkins responded.
The dispatcher asked if the kidnappers said anything else. He replied: “I hung up on them as soon as they said it.”
The dispatcher asked Jenkins to repeat exactly what the male caller said to him. Jenkins said he received the call about five to 10 minutes before he called police.
“They said: ‘Listen we got you son,'” Jenkins relayed. “They said 'You got to give us 15 to 10 pounds.’”
The dispatcher responded: “15 to 10 pounds?” Jenkins said, “Yes.” (Authorities later said that reference was to marijuana.)
Moments later, Jenkins told the dispatcher “They just sent a picture of my son tied up.” Jenkins told the dispatcher the text was sent from the same number as the first call.
The exchange between Jenkins and the dispatcher lasted for about 5 ½ minutes. The dispatcher ended the call, telling Jenkins she was dispatching police officers to his home in Camden’s Liberty Park neighborhood.
Curtis Jenkins III, 20, was found dead in an abandoned garage on Liberty Street, a block from his home, a day after he was reported missing. He was covered in a sheet, blindfolded, with his hands bound behind his back. Authorities said he was asphyxiated.
The 911 call sheds new light on details surrounding the abduction. It also raises discrepancies.
Police have said officers were dispatched around 2:14 a.m. to Jenkins’ home for a report of a missing person. Family members told police they received a call around 4 a.m. from someone who advised “that they had” Jenkins III and he would not be released until the family met their ransom demand, court records show.
In an interview with The Inquirer on the day his son’s body was found, Jenkins said authorities had taken his cell phone and he was uncertain about the timeline. He said he did not immediately report his son missing because he wanted to first visit the address where his son was last seen.
Jenkins said the kidnapper called his girlfriend and then demanded to speak with him. He said he hung up when the caller demanded drugs.
“It’s something I never had. It something I don’t have so it’s kind of scary,” Jenkins said. “I can’t even explain why someone would do this to my son.”
Brandon A. Beverly, 32, of Woodbury, has been charged with felony murder and identified as the mastermind of a plot to lure Jenkins III to an address in Fairview, where he was abducted.
A second suspect, Jalen Carr, 22, of Sicklerville, has been charged in a home invasion linked to the murder. Authorities say a cell phone traced to the robbery was used to make the ransom call.
Last week, a judge last week ordered Beverly and Carr held in custody to await trial.
Authorities have said Beverly and Jenkins III knew each other, but have not elaborated. A member of the Jenkins family identified Beverly’s voice as the one on the ransom call, authorities said.
Jenkins, who operated a food delivery business, was lured by a call to deliver a platter on the night he disappeared. A witness told investigators Beverly and several other men forced Jenkins into a van and drove around the streets of Camden with Jenkins held captive.
When his demand was not met, authorities say, Beverly killed Jenkins. A witness who told police where to find Jenkins’ body, said Beverly confessed to the crime, saying “things got messed up.”
Authorities and Jenkins Jr. and other family members have said that they did not know why the kidnapper demanded drugs. Beverly has an extensive criminal record that began when he was a juvenile, including seven felony convictions as an adult, mostly for drug charges, authorities said.
When asked about the marijuana demand following a detention hearing for the two suspects, Council President Jenkins described his grandson as a positive young man.
“It doesn’t make sense to me, especially as quick as he lost his life,” he said.