A 36-year-old Chester man was charged in the death of a 26-year-old woman he allegedly ran over twice at a Tinicum Township gas station, Delaware County District Attorney Katayoun Copeland announced Friday.
Daniel Williams allegedly drove a Nissan pickup truck into Shantel Harmon at a Sunoco station on Industrial Highway shortly before 9 p.m. Thursday. He then backed up the truck and again ran over Harmon before crashing into the front of the station, injuring another woman, Copeland said.
Williams drove away but was followed by a witness who called 911 and provided a description of the truck. Police found the truck parked in an alley in Chester and, with the help of a K-9 dog from Ridley Township, found Williams hiding under a vehicle, Copeland said.
Harmon, of Chester, and the other woman were transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where Harmon was pronounced dead. The other victim survived.
Williams was charged with criminal homicide, first-degree murder, and related offenses.