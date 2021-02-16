Investigators in Delaware County are searching for a Darby Township man who shot at a Walmart employee over the weekend, officials said Tuesday.
Devante Dixon, 28, faces attempted homicide, attempted aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, carrying a gun without a license and related offenses, according to court records.
Dixon was trying to buy a video game at the Walmart in Glenolden about 8:30 a.m. Sunday, according to police, when he got into an argument with an employee, pulled out a handgun and fired a single shot inside the crowded store. No one was injured, and Dixon fled shortly after, police said.
Darby Township Police Chief Mike Sousa told reporters that Dixon and the employee did not know each other, and described the shooting as “just a random act.”
After identifying Dixon from surveillance footage and other evidence, police from multiple nearby departments surrounded Dixon’s apartment. The officers barricaded the street for hours before finally entering the building and discovering that Dixon was not home, police said.
Officers seized two of his vehicles, parked outside the apartment.
Investigators say Dixon is armed and dangerous, and are asking anyone with information about his whereabouts to call Darby Township Police at 610-583-3245.