Funnyman Dave Barry entertained fellow alumni at Haverford College’s 50th reunion Saturday.
Barry, 71, is a Pulitzer Prize-winning humor columnist who graduated from Haverford in 1969 with a bachelor’s in English and began his career in journalism two years later at the West Chester Daily Local News. He later moved to the Philadelphia bureau of the Associated Press before heading to Miami, where worked for the Miami Herald from 1983 to 2005.
At the the weekend event, Barry had the audience rolling.
Of his time at Haverford:
“Do they still ring the bell or is that considered a trigger now?”
More on Haverford:
“We were down by the duck pond one night...and the ducks actually came out of the water and started walking toward us in what appeared to be a formation.” His friend became concerned they were some form of law enforcement, he said. “We had to leave the area. And if you wonder why that happened, then you were not there in the 60s.”
And as for Miami?
“We have a new motto down there, tourism promotion motto: Come back to Miami. We weren’t shooting at you.”
