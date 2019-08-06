Milliner convinced his victims that he was “Prince Daniel David DeRothschild,” a European royal living in Beverly Hills, Calif. According to investigators, Milliner maintained multiple social media accounts under the DeRothschild identity to keep up the ruse, and his posts on Facebook — where he used a photo of a nephew of Michael Jackson’s as his profile picture — claimed that DeRothschild was an “heir, socialite,” and “trillionaire.”